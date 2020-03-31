Queen + Adam Lambert reschedule Birmingham shows for 2021

The 2020 tour was due to start in Italy on May 24, and was to include 10 London concerts at The O2 Arena, as well as a pair of shows in Birmingham at the Utilita Arena on June 14 and 15.

Almost 400,000 tickets had been sold for the 27 dates in total. Rescheduled dates have been confirmed for 2021, and all tickets sold already will be valid for the new shows.

Birmingham’s Utilita Arena wil now host them on June 13 and 14, 2021.

Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for information on ticket exchanges for the 2021 dates.

Addressing fans, Brian May, said: “We’re very sad to announce the postponement of our summer shows in Europe, although in the present crazy state of the world, it cannot be a surprise to our fans.

“Those incredible scenes at our concerts just over a month ago now seem like an impossibly distant dream.

“We were so lucky to be able to complete that tour, running just ahead of the wave that was about to break on us.

“I know many of our fans are having similar moments of disbelief and bewilderment out there.The good news is that we do now have a 'plan B' ready to roll. God willing, we will be there with bells on.”

Singer Adam Lambert added: “I am very disappointed that we won’t be touring Europe as planned, but we have to look after each other and put everyone’s health first. Look forward to getting out there when it’s safe.”

More information on the rescheduled dates and what to do if unable to attend is available here.