Young drummer grows online following

Henry Chauhan, from Birmingham, has seen his subscribers soar - he now has more than 40,000 in less than six months after he launched his channel.

The channel, called Henry Chauhan Drums, began with the help of his parents who encouraged him to record cover versions of his favourite songs to showcase his talent.

Despite only starting to upload videos at the end of 2019, he has already gained more than 100,000 views on some of his videos.

The youngster’s first cover was a rendition of Happier by Marshmello ft Bastile.

His musical videos range from pop songs from The Weekend to classics from Elvis Presley.

A spokesman for YouTube said: “Henry Chauhan’s channel covers a diverse range of artists, which allows Henry to draw in a wide and varied readership.

“His drumming talent is exceptional, especially for an 11-year-old, and illustrates that Henry is truly an artist to watch as his career progresses and his channel continues to grow over the next few months.”

In 2020, Henry plans to post covers in collaboration with other musicians and is exploring the possibility of starting his own band.