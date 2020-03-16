WATCH: Cosford Military Wives Choir perform for cinema-goers in Wolverhampton - with pictures

Light House cinema staff were excited to welcome the choir on Sunday afternoon, and visitors were delighted by a number of songs before sitting down to a screening of the film Military Wives, starring Kristen Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan.

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19 A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19 A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19 A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19 A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

The choir showing was free to attend and was followed by a screening of film at 3pm.

The film charts the story of a group of women who founded a community choir while their husbands were serving in Afghanistan.

WATCH the performance here:

Cosford Military Wives Choir perform for cinema-goers in Wolverhampton

The original choir went on to become an international sensation, performing at events around the country and leading to the creation of military wives choirs around the world, aiming to bring women of the military community closer together through singing.

Light House CEO Kelly Jeffs said: "We were honoured to welcome the Cosford Military Wives choir to our beautiful venue to celebrate their hard work and to mark the new film, which is currently screening here at Light House.

Advertising

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

"We were so happy to see people come along to enjoy the performance before watching the film on the big screen."

Visit light-house.co.uk for more.