Menu

Advertising

WATCH: Cosford Military Wives Choir perform for cinema-goers in Wolverhampton - with pictures

By Megan Archer | Telford | Music | Published:

Cinema-goers in Wolverhampton were treated to a performance from the Cosford Military Wives Choir to coincide with the newly released hit film.

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

Light House cinema staff were excited to welcome the choir on Sunday afternoon, and visitors were delighted by a number of songs before sitting down to a screening of the film Military Wives, starring Kristen Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan.

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

The choir showing was free to attend and was followed by a screening of film at 3pm.

The film charts the story of a group of women who founded a community choir while their husbands were serving in Afghanistan.

WATCH the performance here:

Cosford Military Wives Choir perform for cinema-goers in Wolverhampton

The original choir went on to become an international sensation, performing at events around the country and leading to the creation of military wives choirs around the world, aiming to bring women of the military community closer together through singing.

Light House CEO Kelly Jeffs said: "We were honoured to welcome the Cosford Military Wives choir to our beautiful venue to celebrate their hard work and to mark the new film, which is currently screening here at Light House.

Advertising

A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19
A performance by the Cosford Military Wives Choir at Light House, Wolverhampton. The performance coincides with the screenings of the film Military Wives, which is showing at Light House until March 19

"We were so happy to see people come along to enjoy the performance before watching the film on the big screen."

Visit light-house.co.uk for more.

Music Entertainment In photos Latest photos News Latest videos Telford entertainment Albrighton & Cosford Telford Local Hubs
Megan Archer

By Megan Archer
Chief Reporter - @MeganA_Star

Chief Reporter with the Express & Star. Give me a call on 01902 319363 or email megan.archer@expressandstar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News