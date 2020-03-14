Menu

Advertising

Military Wives Choirs to perform in Birmingham

By Harriet Evans | Music | Published:

The much-loved Military Wives Choirs have announced they will be performing together in an eight date concert series.

Military Wives Choir

Following the nationwide release of the film, Military Wives, the group will be heading out on tour later this year stopping off at Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

Now with more than 2,000 members, the choir is a charity that brings all women in the military community, not just wives, closer together through singing.

Since the original choirs featured in Gareth Malone's BBC TV series obtained their Christmas number one single, Wherever you are, the Military Wives Choirs have released a number of albums.

The October 2020 concerts will see the ladies performing some of their most popular hits alongside tracks from the film's soundtrack.

It features choral favourites from the real-life choirs and new tracks by the on-screen cast, celebrating the shared experiences of the women.

The Military Wives will perform at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Thursday, October 1, tickets are available on the venue's website.

Music Entertainment
Harriet Evans

By Harriet Evans
Community Reporter - @HarrietEvans_ES

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, covering the issues affecting young people across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Contact me at harriet.evans@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News