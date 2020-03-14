Military Wives Choirs to perform in Birmingham

Following the nationwide release of the film, Military Wives, the group will be heading out on tour later this year stopping off at Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

Now with more than 2,000 members, the choir is a charity that brings all women in the military community, not just wives, closer together through singing.

Since the original choirs featured in Gareth Malone's BBC TV series obtained their Christmas number one single, Wherever you are, the Military Wives Choirs have released a number of albums.

The October 2020 concerts will see the ladies performing some of their most popular hits alongside tracks from the film's soundtrack.

It features choral favourites from the real-life choirs and new tracks by the on-screen cast, celebrating the shared experiences of the women.

The Military Wives will perform at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Thursday, October 1, tickets are available on the venue's website.