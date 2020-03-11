Menu

Biffy Clyro to bring arena tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Biffy Clyro will bring their new UK arena tour to Birmingham later this year.

Biffy Clyro

The announcement coincides with new album A Celebration of Endings, set to be released on May 15.

Fans who pre-order the album here by 4pm on March 16 will receive access to pre-sale tickets.

Pre-sale opens on March 18, with general sale tickets going live at 10am on March 20.

Formed in 1995, Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro are best known for songs such as Many of Horror, Black Chandelier, Bubbles, Mountains, That Golden Rule, Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies and more.

The trio - made up of Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston - have spent 155 weeks in the top seventy-five of the UK Album Charts, with two of those weeks being at the top position at number one and seventy weeks within the main top forty of the albums charts.

They have been nominated for a Brit Award, and received the award for Best British Band at the 2013 NME Awards.

Biffy Clyro will play Arena Birmingham on September 30.

