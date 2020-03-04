Menu

Headliners announced for folk festival

By Harriet Evans | Music | Published:

Birmingham's Moseley Folk & Arts Festival has revealed its full music line-up for their 15th anniversary.

Moseley Folk Festival (Image: Aaron Walker)

The family-friendly festival returns to Birmingham's Moseley Park across the weekend of Friday 4 to Sunday 6 September.

New headliners announced include The Waterboys, Richard Hawley, The Wonder Stuff, Jade Bird and The Staves.

They will join the previously announced Passenger, Gruff Rhys, Stephen Duffy and Claire Duffy of the Lilac Time, Katy K Pearson and Brigid Mae Power.

Music will take place across three stages - The Main Stage, The Lunar Stage and the Kitchen Garden Stage.

The full arts programme will be released on March 27.

Music Entertainment
