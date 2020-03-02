Next From Nashville tour coming to Birmingham

Next From Nashville is an initiative supporting emerging musical talent from the city, championing the city’s musical diversity and progressive sound.

Bennie Amey III, known professionally as Blanco Brown, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer who has produced for Chris Brown and Pitbull.

His debut single, The Git Up, was released last year and has garnered more than 50 million streams on Spotify.

The 34-year-old artist released his debut album, Honetsuckle and Lightning Bugs, last year.

Country single Danielle Bradbery is best known for winning the fourth season of The Voice in 2013, becoming the youngest artist to win the competition.

Her debut eponymous album was released in the same year, featuring hit song The Heart of Dixie.

She released her follow-up record, I Don't Believe We've Met, in 2017.

The Sisterhood Band is a country music duo made up of Alyssa Bonagura and Ruby Stewart.

Alyssa is the daughter of Kathie Baillie and Michael Bonagura of Baillie and the Boys, while Ruby is the daughter of singer Rod Stewart.

After the duo performed one of Rod Stewart's classics, Gasoline Alley, in front of him, which moved him to tears, they began working on their first six-song EP.

The duo have since supported the music icon on his UK tour, and released two EPs.

The Next From Nashville tour comes to Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on May 19.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.