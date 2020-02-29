Niall Horan to play solo headline show in Birmingham

The Irish singer-songwriter will be joined by Maisie Peters for the show, that comes to Arena Birmingham on November 11.

Twenty six-year-old Horan first rose to fame as a member of One Direction, also featuring Wolverhampton singer Liam Payne.

Following the band's hiatus in 2016, Horan signed a recording deal as a solo artist with Capitol Records.

He has since released hit singles This Town and Slow Hands from his debut studio album, Flicker.

The follow-up release, Heartbreak Weather, will be released on March 13 with singles Nice to Meet Ya Put a Little Love on Me and No Judgement.

Niall Horan will play Arena Birmingham on November 3.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on March 6.

For more information, click here.