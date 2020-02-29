Advertising
Niall Horan to play solo headline show in Birmingham
One Direction star Niall Horan will bring his solo headline tour to Birmingham later this year.
The Irish singer-songwriter will be joined by Maisie Peters for the show, that comes to Arena Birmingham on November 11.
Twenty six-year-old Horan first rose to fame as a member of One Direction, also featuring Wolverhampton singer Liam Payne.
Following the band's hiatus in 2016, Horan signed a recording deal as a solo artist with Capitol Records.
He has since released hit singles This Town and Slow Hands from his debut studio album, Flicker.
The follow-up release, Heartbreak Weather, will be released on March 13 with singles Nice to Meet Ya Put a Little Love on Me and No Judgement.
Niall Horan will play Arena Birmingham on November 3.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on March 6.
For more information, click here.
