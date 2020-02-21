The Weeknd to play Birmingham show

The tour will follow the release of his upcoming album, After Hours, set to be released on March 20.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, is a Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer.

He is best known for his songs such as Can't Feel My Face, The Hills, Starboy and Earned It, that featured on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Of Grey.

The Weeknd has won three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, nine Juno Awards, and has been nominated for an Academy Award.

One of the most successful Canadian artists, The Weeknd was awarded the Allan Slaight Award by Canada's Walk of Fame for "making a positive impact in the fields of music, film, literature, visual or performing arts, sports, innovation or philanthropy".

The Weeknd will perform at Arena Birmingham on October 16.

