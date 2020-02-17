Singletons treated to VIP upgrade for James Blunt show at Arena Birmingham for Valentine's Day

With James Blunt kicking off his Once Upon a Mind UK tour at the city centre venue on last Friday, The Ticket Factory reached out to 10 individuals who had brought single tickets and treated them to a VIP experience at the venue.

The ticket holders visited Arena Birmingham’s recently refurbished Premier Lounge and received premium seats and a hospitality upgrade for the show.

Steve Waller, head of marketing for The Ticket Factory, said: “We know that people engage in live events in a variety of ways; some love to go on their own, some in large groups.

Read more: James Blunt kicks off tour with Valentine's date in Birmingham - review

"Whichever way they do it though, we want to ensure they have the best experience possible when booking through The Ticket Factory.

“We wanted to turn on the February 14 tradition, and use the show as an opportunity to celebrate individuals’ love of music.

"Using this fantastic setting is just one of the new and innovative ways we’ve looked at to engage with those that buy tickets from us, and we’re thrilled everyone has had a fantastic evening.”

Kathryn Fenton, who received an upgrade to her ticket, said: “What a lovely thought for Valentine's Day. I loved the thought that I’d be amongst others on their own like myself – and the show James put on was absolutely fantastic.”

As the official box office of the NEC Group - owners of venues including Arena Birmingham and sister venue Resorts World Arena - The Ticket Factory provides tickets for events across the UK in sectors including music, theatre, sport, comedy and exhibitions.

To get tickets for your next event, visit www.theticketfactory.com or call 0844 338 8000.