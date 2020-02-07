Jeff Lynne's ELO adds second Birmingham date to tour

The band will perform at Arena Birmingham on October 13, as well as previously announced date on October 11.

The announcement follows the release of the Birmingham group's new number one album, From Out Of Nowhere.

Since their formation in 1970, the band has sold more than 50 million albums, and garnered four consecutive Top 10 albums.

Jeff Lynne’s has also worked with the likes of Traveling Wilburys alongside George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty across his extensive career.

He also produced Harrison’s Cloud Nine album and with Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr crafted full songs from John Lennon’s home tapes of Free as a Bird and Real Love.

