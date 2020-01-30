Menu

Advertising

BBC Sound of 2020 nominee Joesef to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

BBC Sound of 2020 nominee Joesef will bring his UK and Ireland tour to Birmingham.

Joesef

Having only played his first ever live gig in April, Joesef rounded off 2019 with a sold out, 1,300 capacity home town show and inclusion on the influential BBC Sound Of 2020 list.

The 24-year-old Glasgow musician released his debut single, Limbo, last year.

He also released his debut EP, Play Me Something Nice, in October.

Joesef will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 23.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News