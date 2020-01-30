BBC Sound of 2020 nominee Joesef to play Birmingham

Having only played his first ever live gig in April, Joesef rounded off 2019 with a sold out, 1,300 capacity home town show and inclusion on the influential BBC Sound Of 2020 list.

The 24-year-old Glasgow musician released his debut single, Limbo, last year.

He also released his debut EP, Play Me Something Nice, in October.

Joesef will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 23.

