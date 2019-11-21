Festive concert to raise money for south Shropshire village hall

The Annual Festive Concert will take place in Bucknell, near Knighton, to raise money for their local hall by getting into the festive spirit with entertainment and Christmas food and drink.

Bucknell Memorial Hall will host the Orthopaedic Male Voice Choir from Oswestry, who will entertain guests with traditional songs and music.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm when the choir will perform.

Tickets are £8 and include light refreshments. For more information, please contact 019547 530249.

Funds raised on the evening will go directly to the memorial hall funds which will help with future events and improvements.