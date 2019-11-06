RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Frock Destroyers announce Birmingham show following chart success

This city centre show, hosted by Klub Kids, will include individual performances from the group members as well as a rendition of hit single Break Up (Bye Bye).

Made up of West-Bromwich star Baga Chipz, Irish queen Blu Hydrangea and Brighouse performer Divina De Campo, the group was formed during the first UK season of the hit show.

Last week’s episode saw the six remaining contestants divided into two rival girl groups - Filth Harmony and The Frock Destroyers - who were both tasked with creating their own spin on original song Break Up (Bye Bye).

The Frock Destroyers won the challenge, and have since began climbing the iTunes chart.

Read more:

Within a few hours, their cover climbed to number three ahead of Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me and Ariana Grande’s remix of Lizzo’s Good As Hell.

Figures from the Official Charts Company released on Monday revealed the makeshift drag band were on track to place at number 19 in Friday’s chart.

Advertising

Online petitions have also circulated to have the group represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The petition, started by Drag Race UK superfa Wolfgang Ludwig, says: "The UK has long suffered dreadful entries that are not a true representation of our country, providing dreadful results.

"Recently we have seen one of the best things to happen to UK TV and Pop Music, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s very own Frock Destroyers smashes it with their song Break Up (Bye Bye) currently in the top 3 of the UK charts.

Advertising

"Loveable Chip Shop Bird Baga Chipz is a true representation of British Humour in every sense, one of the most relatable and loveable people to grace our sets.

"Blu Hydrangea represents a clear divide in levels of progress when it comes to acceptance of diversity between UK and Ireland and not letting it stop you be who you are.

"Divina De Campo our loveable ‘misfit’ representing all those that feel they don’t belong somewhere, showing that being yourself needn’t be a thing that holds you back.

"BBC has decided to stray from the ‘You Decide’ model and collaborate with BMG, whilst a collaboration is required, as is a new approach, it would be yet another un-elected representation of our country. I believe the model didn’t work because of the acts we had to choose from, not because we had the vote.

"Because of Brexit the message has been that diversity and equality loses, let’s change that with Frock Destroyers."

The Frock Destroyers will perform at Birmingham's Nightingale Club on November 19.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.