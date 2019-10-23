Rex Orange County to play Birmingham show

The announcement follows the release of his eagerly-awaited third album, Pony, this Friday.

Twenty-one-year-old Alexander O'Connor, better know by his stage name Rex Orange County, first rose to fame in 2016 with the release of first album bcos u will never be free.

In 2017, he released his second album Apricot Princess. The following year he released hit single Loving Is Easy with Benny Sings, leading to his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He has featured in Spotify's Rise Program, and came second in the BBC Sound of 2018 award.

Rex Orange County will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 13.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.