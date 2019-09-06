James Arthur to play Birmingham

The tour follows the release of You, the 31-year-old singer/songwriter's third studio album.

The Middlesbrough star first rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012.

He has since been awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with his number one global hit Say You Won't Let Go.

Only 18 records have achieved a billion streams on Spotify in history, and James is one of 10 artists globally to do this including Drake, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

He is best known for a number of songs, including Impossible, Falling Like the Stars, Naked, Empty Space, Can I Be Him, Rewrite The Stars and more.

James Arthur will play Arena Birmingham on March 7.

