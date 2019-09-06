Advertising
James Arthur to play Birmingham
Ahead of his highly anticipated sold out theatre dates, James Arthur will bring his UK and Ireland arena tour to Birmingham.
The tour follows the release of You, the 31-year-old singer/songwriter's third studio album.
The Middlesbrough star first rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012.
He has since been awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with his number one global hit Say You Won't Let Go.
Only 18 records have achieved a billion streams on Spotify in history, and James is one of 10 artists globally to do this including Drake, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.
He is best known for a number of songs, including Impossible, Falling Like the Stars, Naked, Empty Space, Can I Be Him, Rewrite The Stars and more.
James Arthur will play Arena Birmingham on March 7.
