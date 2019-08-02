Lana Del Rey to play Birmingham

The four-date tour will stop off at the city's Resorts World Arena in support of her upcoming album Norman F****** Rockwell.

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, better known as Lana Del Rey, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, poet, model, and music video director.

The 34-year-old musician first rose to fame in 2011 with the release of her debut single Video Games.

Her major label debut Born to Die proved an international success and she has since won a Q Award, two BRIT Awards, and multiple Grammy Award nominations.

She is best known for hit singles such as Summertime Sadness, Young and Beautiful, Blue Jeans, Love, Dark Paradise and more.

Lana Del Rey will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on February 29.

Tickets go on sale from 10am next Friday.

