Metronomy to play Birmingham ahead of new album release

Metronomy Forever will be released on September 13, and details were released alongside their brand new single Salted Caramel Ice Cream.

It represents their first collection of music since 2016's Summer '08, and the band's lead, Joseph Mount, says that with this release they hope to create a feeling of listening to the radio.

Expect their usual knack for blending off-kilter funk beats and energised club tracks to be sprinkled with soft, melodic electro-pop meant to give a sense of breathing space to the album.

Following on from a successful set at London's All Points East festival in May, the band will also head out on a UK and European tour in October and November culminating with a final show at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on November 16.

Fans can pre order the album today via www.metronomy.co.uk, which will be released on download, streaming, CD and limited edition deluxe double black vinyl.

