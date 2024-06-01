Firefighters rush to village home after fire breaks out in lounge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters rushed to a home on The Crescent in Bomere Heath on Saturday morning after receiving a report of a house fire.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury station were sent to the scene after the call which came in at around 9.38am.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved a "small fire" in the lounge of the property.

They added that smoke logged the whole property following the fire, which the crews cleared using pressure ventilation fans.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received just before 10am.