Austrian ambassador 'thrilled' legendary composer will be celebrated in Shropshire again

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The English Haydn Festival is coming to Bridgnorth on June 12-15. It is the 30th celebration of the composer Joseph Haydn to take place in the town, despite Bridgnorth having no direct links with the Austrian musician.

However, writing to London's St James's Palace in a personal message, the ambassador to Austria, Bernhard Wrabetz, told the Palace that he was “thrilled” the festival is returning to Shropshire again this year.

He said: “I am thrilled to witness the return of the English Haydn Festival for its 30th anniversary, a significant milestone celebrated under the theme 'Homage to Haydn: A Magical Musical Journey'.

Simon Standage who will be performing at this year's English Haydn Festiaval

“This commemoration underscores Joseph Haydn's profound impact on classical music and a vast range of other musical genres. As we pay tribute to the life and contributions of Haydn, we recognise him as an innovator whose genius transcends time and place.

“The English Haydn Festival stands as a testament to this enduring legacy of Haydn's music, offering audiences a diverse and captivating program that showcases the richness of his repertoire for the 30th time in 2024.

“I applaud the English Haydn Festival's commitment to preserving the legacy of Haydn's music in the United Kingdom. I extend my warmest wishes to all festival attendees, inviting them to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Haydn's music and experience the magical musical journey in this landmark festival year.”