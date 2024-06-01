Telford Town Centre to see two new food and drinks chains after planning permission granted

American coffee shop Bob & Berts will join fast food restaurant Burger & Sauce in Telford Shopping Centre after plans to split up one retail space got the go-ahead from council planners this week.

An application to split 99 The Border, which sits at the Northern Quarter entrance to the shopping centre, and to change the use from retail to food and beverage units was submitted in March.

New entrances will be installed to access the new shop fronts, as current access is only permitted through the shopping centre.