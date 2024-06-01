Inside the derelict hidden house so overgrown it can't be seen from passing road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

House-hunters are being given the chance to own a detached property for a bargain price - but it comes with the catch of having a somewhat overgrown garden.

The home on Pleasant View, in Norbury, near Newport but just in Staffordshire, cannot even be seen from the street after trees and shrubs were allowed to grow out of control for over 40 years.

Bidders are warned they cannot view the property before it goes to auction due to the dangerous nature of the structure and the "overgrown vegetation".

The £140k home can't be seen from the street. Photo: SWNS

Photo: SWNS

Estate agents Higgins Drysdale have described the house as "in need or repair, modernisation and redevelopment".

But they believe it is "ideal for investors, builders and developers" and a "unique opportunity to bid on and buy a plot in a popular location."

Estate agents Higgins Drysdale have described the house as "in need or repair, modernisation and redevelopment". Photo: SWNS

Bidders are warned they cannot view the property before it goes to auction due to the dangerous nature of the structure and the "overgrown vegetation". Photo: SWNS

The 448 square foot two-bedroom property sits on 0.3 acres of land, features three reception rooms downstairs as well as a "wrap around garden".

Web users have described the property, which will be auctioned on June 21, as being like post apocalyptic scenes from a famous Netflix show.

One web user commented on Reddit: "The video tour is well worth a watch, its like something from The Last of Us."

Inside the property. Photo: Higgins Drysdale

Inside the property. Photo: Higgins Drysdale

Inside the property. Photo: Higgins Drysdale

Another said: "Never realised there was even a house here, for the 20 years I've known the area. Pure nightmare fuel inside."

One added "Pleasant view - if you're a spider maybe" while a third referencing the Blair Witch Project said: "Go stand in the basement, facing the corner of the room. I dare you."

Another wrote: "I’ve driven past this a few times too, hand on heart never knew it was a house! Crazy. Excited to see the work on it when who ever buys it does it up."

One joked: "Finally, a house people in their 20s MIGHT be able to afford!"

The property is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/148389212