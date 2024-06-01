Faces of people police want to help them with Telford shoplifting investigations in Telford
Police in Telford have shared images of a number of people they want to speak to as part of their investigations into shoplifting.
West Mercia Police has shared five images of several people they'd like to have a chat with as part of their enquiries into retail crime.
The first image is from Boots on the Wrekin Retail Park, on Sunday, March 11 at around 4.50pm, where a large quantity of vitamins and skincare products were reportedly taken.
The second image is from Tesco in Madeley on Friday, January 29, where £150 worth of bottles of spirits were reportedly taken at around 8.40pm.
The third image is from the Co-Op in Lawley on Wednesday, February 14 at around 1.30pm, where multiple boxes of confectionary products were allegedly taken.
The fourth image is from Boots in Telford Shopping Centre on Saturday, February 24 at around 3.30pm, where multiple tubs of baby formula, make-up and clothes were reportedly taken.
The final image, number five, is also from Boots in Telford Shopping Centre, on Monday, February 12 at round 3.50pm, where multiple tubs of baby formula were also reportedly taken.
Officers who are investigating these separate incidents say they would like to speak to the people in the images, as they believe they may be able to help them with their investigations.
Those who recognise any of the people are asked to contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk