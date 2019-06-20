Birmingham's The Good Water set to release live recordings following hometown gig

The Birmingham-based band want to bring their live sound to the masses, having already released four singles to high critical acclaim, picking up praise from the likes of BBC 6 Music's Steve Lamaq.

But first up is another headline gig at The Night Owl, in Digbeth, on July 4, which will see lead singer and guitarist Rob Clements, from Redditch, drummer and backing singer Tom Fisher, from Yardley Wood, and keyboard player and backing singer Stuart Webb, from Great Barr, give their fans a first taste of what their new live session is all about.

Fisher said: "The single will be out in September then we hope to release an official five-track EP in the new year.

"We want people who maybe haven't seen us play live yet to hear what we sound like, rather than just releasing another single in the normal way.

"Our ideas for the live session are what we are going to perform at The Night Owl gig in July."

The Good Water - Tell Me What To Do (Official Video)

The band's last gig was at the Actress and Bishop in Birmingham, supporting Joy Division tribute band The Cartel, for Transmission The Sound Of Joy Division, on May 18, which was arranged to commemorate the death of singer Ian Curtis on the same date in 1980.

The gig went well but now the band is keen to try something new to keep things fresh.

Advertising

"When we played the Actress everyone loved the gig," said Fisher. "A lot of our fans know the set now so we wanted to change it up a bit.

"We have been writing new music and we're excited about what lies ahead. As our promoter Carlo Solazzo said, it's important we don't 'burst the bubble' when we're playing.

"The continuous momentum of our playing is one of our strong points and that's what we'll be focussing on for the time being."

Behind the scenes, The Good Water were also pleased to win best video at the Birmingham Music Awards for Tell Me What To Do. They were presented with award at The Mill, also in Digbeth, last month.

Advertising

The Good Water - Colours (Official Video)

"We're really pleased to win the best video award and credit goes to director Craig Bush and animator Ross Butter for their work on that single because the video really was brilliant," said Fisher.

To keep up to date with The Good Water, follow the band on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information and to buy tickets for their upcoming Birmingham show, click here.