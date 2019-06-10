Menu

Muse to play Birmingham following sell out stadium shows

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Rock icons Muse will play Birmingham later this year following a series of sold out stadium shows across the UK.

The Devon trio - made up of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - released their eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, in November last year.

Since their formation in 1994, Muse have won numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards and eight NME Awards.

In 2012 they received the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

They are best known for releasing hit singles such as Uprising, Starlights, Hysteria, Knights of Cydonia, Supermassive Black Hole, Time is Running Out,Plug in Baby and more.

Muse will play Arena Birmingham on September 17.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am this Friday,

For more information, click here.

