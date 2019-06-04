PUP to play Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the quartet's third studio album, Morbid Stuff.

Formed in 2010 under the guise Topanga, the group are best known for songs such as Scorpion Hill, Kids, Free at Last, DVP, Sleep In The Heat and more.

PUP has enjoyed critical success, having been nominated or won in major Canadian contests such as the Juno Awards, the Polaris Music Prize, the CBC Bucky Awards, among others.

Their first single, Reservoir, was nominated for a SOCAN Song-writing Prize and featured in 2016 game Watch Dogs Two.

PUP will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 on November 23.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.