IDKHow rock crowds in Birmingham - in pictures

Often shortened to IDKHow, the Salt Lake City duo came to the city following sets at Slam Dunk Festival this weekend.

They treated fans at the O2 Academy to a variety of their songs, including Do It All The Time, Choke, Nobody Likes the Opening Band, Bleed Magic, Social Climb, Absinthe and Modern Day Cain.

I Don't Know How But They Found Me. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The duo, made up of Dallon Weekend and Ryan Seaman, also performed songs by The Brobecks - Dallon's former band - including Bike Ride, A Letter, Visitation of the Ghost and Boring.