IDKHow rock crowds in Birmingham - in pictures
I Don't Know How But They Found Me wowed crowds in Birmingham last night on their new headline tour.
Often shortened to IDKHow, the Salt Lake City duo came to the city following sets at Slam Dunk Festival this weekend.
They treated fans at the O2 Academy to a variety of their songs, including Do It All The Time, Choke, Nobody Likes the Opening Band, Bleed Magic, Social Climb, Absinthe and Modern Day Cain.
The duo, made up of Dallon Weekend and Ryan Seaman, also performed songs by The Brobecks - Dallon's former band - including Bike Ride, A Letter, Visitation of the Ghost and Boring.
