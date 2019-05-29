Volbeat to play Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the quartet's seventh studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound on August 2.

Formed in 2001, the group are best known for songs such as Still Counting, For Evigt, Lola Montez, A Warrior's Call, Seal the Deal and more.

The band is signed to Dutch label Mascot Records and has released six studio albums and one DVD. All of their studio albums have been certified gold in Denmark.

Volbeat will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on September 30.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.