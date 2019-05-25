Thunder to bring Christmas show to Birmingham

The festive show will be made up of two sets, including an acoustic and electric performance of hits, rarities and covers.

Speaking ahead of the shows, lead singer Danny Bowes said, “The Thunder Xmas Shows have become a highlight of the year for both the band and the fans and we’re delighted to be making two stops this year.

"It’s a brilliant way to round off the year and we can’t wait. If you want to join us then please don’t hang about as the tickets always fly out for these shows and if you miss out Yule be sorry.

"And, yes, that’s enough of that nonsense."

Formed in 1989, the London quintet are best known for songs such as Love Walked In, Low Life in High Places, Backstreet Symphony, A Better Man, Dirty Love and more.

The group released their 12th studio album, Please Remain Seated, this year.

Thunder will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 20.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 31.

For more information, click here.