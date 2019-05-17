Stourbridge's Amoeba Teen releasing new album

The four-piece will celebrate the release of Medium Wave at an in-store performance at The Diskery in Birmingham on June 1, which they hope to stream live around the world.

Amoeba Teen have struck up a chord with the American audience, and New Jersey-based Kool Kat Music signed them up last year to distribute their product Stateside. By streaming the show they hope their American fans will be able to tune in.

Medium Wave explores the themes of middle age and suburbia and the release will be available on US label, Big Stir Records.

READ MORE: Stourbridge band Ameoba Teen in US deal

The Diskery has been at the forefront of recorded music for more than half a century, opening in 1952. During those years the store has been frequented by the likes of Slade, ELO, Joe Cocker, Steve Winwood and Robert Plant. It claims to be the oldest vinyl record shop in England.

Looking forward to the show, Amoeba Teen guitarist and singer Mark Britton said: “This is a really special opportunity for us to perform our new songs acoustically in an intimate setting, among all this important musical history. We are all vinyl record fans so I’m sure we’ll be buying a few records as well as selling our own."

To get the full electric vibe of Amoeba Teen before that special show, fans can catch them alongside Danish band Caper Clowns and Spygenious at The Claptrap Venue in their hometown tonight. Doors for that show open at 6pm.

To pre-order Medium Wave from Big Stir Records, click here.