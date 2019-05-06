Birmingham return later in 2019 for Sam Fender

His quick rise to success has seen him couple his spring journey around the country with a larger headline tour for the end of 2019 - including a show at the Second City's larger O2 Academy on December 5.

The announcement comes on the back of the news his entire current date sold out with extra demand for tickets than he could provide.

Sam is a BRITs Critic's Choice winner, and the 22-year-old singer/songeriter was also named one of the BBC's Sound of 2018 picks alongside the likes of Sigrid, Lewis Capaldi and Khalid.

He is best known for hit single Play God, that featured in the soundtrack for the FIFA 19 football game.

Tickets for the winter tour go on sale from 9am on Friday via his website, with details of a fan pre-sale online immediately.

It will help increase hype for his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, due for release on August 9 via Polydor Records, after which this now-extended tour is named.