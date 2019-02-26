Fontaines D.C. to play Birmingham

Over the last year, they have released four critically-acclaimed AA side singles, all of which garnered considerable support both from the likes of BBC Radio 6 Music for Too Real, and got them into a number of end-of-year lists from the likes of: Rolling Stone, Q, NME, Time Out, DIY, Clash, Gigwise, and more.

The Dubliners have announced their highly-anticipated debut album Dogrel, which is slated for release on April 12 via Partisan Records. They are touring to promote the record in April with a few British dates not in our region, before heading off to the US to support IDLES on their North American dates. They then return to the UK in November, with a show set for the Second City's O2 Institute 2 on November 25.

Alongside the announcement of their new album and further dates, the band have also shared a new video for the album's opening track called Big.

WATCH: See Fontaines D.C.'s video for their latest single Big:

Fontaines D.C. - Big

On the video, directed by Molly Keane, the band said: “We felt great ambition was a sickness, and we got Grian's [Chatten, frontman] 11-year-old next-door neighbour to say it to you all because he's got the presence of a hundred frontmen."

They also have a bevvy of festival slots on both sides of the Atlantic this year, including Derbyshire's Y Not Festival in July.

Tickets for the O2 Institute 2 show are available here.