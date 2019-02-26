Menu

Fontaines D.C. to play Birmingham

By Leigh Sanders | Music | Published:

Hotly-tipped rising rockers Fontaines D.C. have announced a further leg of their tour to promote their forthcoming debut album, which stops off in Birmingham in the winter.

Dubliners Fontaines D.C. are heading to Birmingham in November

Over the last year, they have released four critically-acclaimed AA side singles, all of which garnered considerable support both from the likes of BBC Radio 6 Music for Too Real, and got them into a number of end-of-year lists from the likes of: Rolling Stone, Q, NME, Time Out, DIY, Clash, Gigwise, and more.

The Dubliners have announced their highly-anticipated debut album Dogrel, which is slated for release on April 12 via Partisan Records. They are touring to promote the record in April with a few British dates not in our region, before heading off to the US to support IDLES on their North American dates. They then return to the UK in November, with a show set for the Second City's O2 Institute 2 on November 25.

Alongside the announcement of their new album and further dates, the band have also shared a new video for the album's opening track called Big.

WATCH: See Fontaines D.C.'s video for their latest single Big:

Fontaines D.C. - Big

On the video, directed by Molly Keane, the band said: “We felt great ambition was a sickness, and we got Grian's [Chatten, frontman] 11-year-old next-door neighbour to say it to you all because he's got the presence of a hundred frontmen."

They also have a bevvy of festival slots on both sides of the Atlantic this year, including Derbyshire's Y Not Festival in July.

Tickets for the O2 Institute 2 show are available here.

