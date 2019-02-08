Advertising
Barbara Dickson heading to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn
A multi-million selling recording artist with an equally impressive Olivier Award winning acting career will be on stage in Shrewsbury later this month.
Barbara Dickson is one of the UK’s best-loved performers and has embarked on an extensive UK-tour where, performing with her band, she presents both classic material across both pop and folk.
As an actress, she has appeared in the award-winning theatre productions, ‘John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert’, ‘Blood Brothers’ and ‘Spend, Spend, Spend’. She was the original Mrs Johnstone and Willy Russell’s muse.
She will take to the stage on February 26 at Theatre Severn. For tickets and for more information go to theatresevern.co.uk or call the box office on 01743 281281.
