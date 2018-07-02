Menu

Jess Glynne to play Birmingham

Jess Glynne is bringing her brand new headline tour to Birmingham later this year.

The London singer/songwriter is best known for hit singles such as Hold My Hand, Take Me Home, Don't Be So Hard On Yourself and I'll Be There.

The pop star released her debut solo album, I Cry When I Laugh, in 2015 which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

This Year, Jess became the first British female solo artist to have seven number-one singles in the UK.

Jess Glynne will play Birmingham's Genting Arena on November 18.

