Bryan Adams to play Birmingham

The 57-year-old star is the proud recipient of 18 Juno Awards, a Grammy award and an Ivor Novello, among others.

Bryan is best known for a huge range of songs, such as I Do It For You, Summer Of '69, Heaven, Please Forgive Me, All For Love, Run To You, Here I Am and The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You.

Earlier this month he closed Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto with concert where he was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen.

The release of Ultimate, out November 3, marks Bryan Adams’ fourteenth studio album. Lead single Please Stay is out today.

Bryan will play the Genting Arena on Friday, May 25.

Tickets, priced between £43.28 and £51.75, will go on sale from 9am on October 20.

