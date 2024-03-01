Dark comedy about love and murder takes to the stage

The production, with Torch Theatre, of Kill They Neighbour, will take to the stage at Mold from April 2-20.

Written by Wrexham-born Lucie Lovatt, Kill Thy Neighbour is her first full-length play, a dark comedy about love, murder and feeling trapped in your own life.

Caryl and Meirion have lived in their postcard-perfect village for years – raising a family, repeatedly decorating, whilst watching their community slowly disappear.

Now Caryl wants to escape, but Meirion defiantly wants to stay. Is it loyalty, belonging or a dark secret that will keep them there forever.

The cast include Victoria John as Caryl and Catrin Stewart as Seren along with Emmerdale's Jamie Redford as Gareth, Gus Gordon from Netflix The Sandman as Max and Dafydd Emry from Danny The Champion Of The World, as Meirion.

Artistic Director, award-winning Chelsey Gillard said: "Kill Thy Neighbour is both hilarious and spooky – my favourite combination. It speaks to issues directly affecting many communities in Wales and has such heart. I am passionate about new writing and new voices on our stages, this is Lucie’s first play and is beautifully crafted and entertaining. "

Booking is available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.