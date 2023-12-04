Welsh superstars named to open and close International Eisteddfod

Music legend and judge on The Voice Tom Jones will present the opening concert - part of his Ages and Stages tour, at the Royal International Llangollen Pavilion on Tuesday July 2, kicking off six days of evening concerts. Mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins will close the week on the Sunday.

Audiences can also enjoy a huge variety of evening events, featuring award-winning folk band Calan, royal harpist Alis Huws, Britain’s Got Talent favourites and local male voice choir, John’s Boys , West End and Broadway stars Kerry Ellis and John-Owen Jones, and two-time GRAMMY award winning jazz sensation Gregory Porter.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on December 8 from llangollen.net.

A series of concerts falling either side of the week have already been announced including Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne, Madness, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers and Suede, Nile Rodgers & CHIC with more to come.

The headlining shows with Tom Jones, Katherine Jenkins and Gregory Porter are the latest to be announced as part of a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

July 3 will see Wales Welcomes the World featuring Welsh folk band Calan, royal harpist Alis Huws and John’s Boys Male Chorus, who reached the semi-finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2023.

Musical theatre superstars Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones with perform an evening of Broadway and West End classics Direct From The West End on the Thursday before Gregory Porter return to Llangollen on the Friday. The soulful jazz singer-songwriter has played at numerous festivals, including taking to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and Radio 2’s Live in Hyde Park.

The very best choirs, dance groups and young operatic stars compete for the Eisteddfod’s top prizes including the coveted Pavarotti Trophy with Choir Of The World on July 6.

Closing the week will be a classical gala concert headlined by Katherine Jenkins – officially the world’s most successful classical singer after she was crowned ‘The Biggest Selling Classical Artist of the Century’ by Classic FM.

Vice-Chair of the festival Chris Adams said: “This year, we have partnered with promoters Cuffe and Taylor and people are already seeing the international artists we are bringing to Llangollen before and after our core Eisteddfod. Our core festival is everything our long-time supporters have come to expect from our peace festival and more.”

Lead Programmer and Production Manager at the Llangollen Eisteddfod Dave Danford added: “The core Eisteddfod week is the centrepiece of our activities each year, and in 2024 it will be bigger and better than ever. We’ve been committed to retaining all of the elements our loyal supporters expect, such as Choir of the World on the Saturday evening, which sits proudly alongside the big-name artists we have coming to perform.

“There’s no doubt that the programme we’re announcing today combines the best of our Eisteddfod traditions with the expectations of modern audiences, we look forward to welcoming friends both new and old to Llangollen in July.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “It is exciting to be part of such as important week in the North Wales calendar. We applaud the tireless work of the Eisteddfod team and look forward to working alongside them to complement their activities while continuing to attract household names to perform in this beautiful part of the country.”