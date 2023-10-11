Ballet comes to theatre in not one but two productions

Ballet Cymru

Cerys Matthews’ iconic album of Welsh Folk Music is the inspiration for TIR, and choreographers Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty have used 11 of the songs from the album to create a unique work especially for the dancers of Ballet Cymru.

Ballet Cymru Resident Choreographer Marcus J Willis brings to the stage the re-imagining of his choreographic work, Stream of Consciousness, first premiered by Ailey II in 2016. Stream of Consciousness gives physical life to our inner thoughts. Willis weaves six simple gestures into “the stream,” the tumultuous monologue within each person’s mind. Set to a contemporary working of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons by Max Richter, this work echoes the tension and poignancy of the music’s ever-changing tides.

Ballet Cymru is an international touring ballet company for Wales, committed to inclusion and innovation in dance and classical ballet and to the highest standard of collaboration. Its extensive access and outreach programme is committed to breaking down barriers to accessing the arts.

Ballet Cymru come to Theatr Mix, Theatr Clwyd on Friday 13th – Saturday 14 October. For more information or to book tickets please visit Theatr Clwyd’s website at or call the Box Office at 01352 344101.

Later in the month Mid Wales Opera bring their show, Beatrice and Benedict, based on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, sung in English. Beatrice and Benedict are determined to stay single. Beatrice hates men and Benedict can’t abide women . But when their friends ensure they both hear whispers of the other’s unrequited passion, a spark ignites. Berlioz’s last opera is filled with fun and sunshine, set to music the madness of falling in love.