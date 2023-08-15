Cash strapped Eisteddfod talks of uncertain future as executive producer is made redundant

A previous parade of nations at the Llangollen Eisteddfod

Camilla King took on the role in September 2021 and, the board says, has steered the festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the festival severely affected by the pandemic and clost of living crisis it says it had had to take the difficult decision to make her redundant.

Camilla King, executive producer of Llangollen Eisteddfod

"Camilla is leaving with the thanks of all Board Members and Chairs of the Committees," Eisteddod chair Sarah Ecob said.

“The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has been severely impacted by the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and by the current cost of living crisis. Like many other cultural organisations, the Eisteddfod is facing an extremely challenging future due to our financial situation," she said.

The Board and the Committee Chairs have met to discuss emergency actions to try to stabilise our organisation. We have taken the very sad decision to make our Executive Producer redundant and we will shortly be launching a major fundraising campaign to safeguard the Eisteddfod’s future.

“We’d like to thank Camilla for her outstanding work at our festival and wish her well for the future. We would like to thank our customers, volunteers, staff, competitors, performers, and funders who make the Eisteddfod such a special event every year…with their help we can ensure the Eisteddfod continues to be central to cultural life in Wales and continue its role in promoting peace in an uncertain world.”

Alfie Boe was one of the big names at this year's Eisteddfod.

Alfie Boe concert at Llangollen Eisteddfod