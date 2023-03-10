Coming of age play set in a climate emergency takes to the stage

Too Much World at Once photo: CHRIS PAYNE IMAGES

Set against a backdrop of the climate crisis, Too Much World at Once, is the debut from Papatango shortlisted writer Billie Collins.

Joint Artistic Director of Box of Tricks Adam Quayle said: "Billie first wrote Too Much World at Once aged just 21 on our early-career development programme for North West playwrights, PlayBox. Reading that first draft in one sitting, I knew we were onto something special.

"The play is at once lyrical, epic, theatrical and heartfelt and speaks to our world today – exploring the climate emergency, identity, family – and I knew I had to direct a production one day. We commissioned the play to be developed through our New Tricks programme and, fast forward nearly three years, we’re finally on the cusp of sharing this urgent new play with audiences nationwide. Theatre – and in particular new writing – has taken a hammering over the last few years, so I’m doubly excited to be staging this epic new play."

Too much World at Once tells of Noble who, on his 15th birthday, transforms into a bird. Thousands of miles away, his sister Cleo is stationed on a remote island with the British Antarctic Survey. The birds have disappeared. Noble needs to reach her. Lying low until it’s time to take flight, he finds solace in misfit Ellis while his mum Fiona desperately tries to stop their home from falling apart.