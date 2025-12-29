Is New Year’s Day a Bank Holiday? Full list of 2026 UK Bank Holidays

With Christmas Day behind us West Midlanders are looking ahead to celebrate the start of 2026.

It begins on New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 1. And with all the confusion of Twixmas where it’s not so easy to remember which day of the week it is with all the celebrations, some of us may be unsure if this date is a bank holiday.

But rest assured - New Year’s Day, January 1, is a Bank Holiday. New Year’s Eve isn’t though.

New Year’s Day is the first Bank Holiday of 2026. There are seven Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2026. Here’s a handy list of all of them to help you plan for the year ahead: