The one thing gardeners should do in February, according to a David Austin Roses expert

Paul Constantine, from David Austin Roses, says gardeners at the company's nursery in Albrighton feed and mulch roses throughout February to ensure strong plants with "abundant flowering" later in the year.

He shared their top tips - which are 60 years in the making - so home gardeners can achieve the same results.

Paul commercial support lead at the renowned nursery said feeding the roses a granular slow or controlled-release rose feed now was vital.

Gardener Gemma Morson at David Austin roses in Albrighton, Shropshire.

And he said this should be done at the same time as mulching - which is adding a protective layer of good quality garden compost, composted straw or bark, or well-rotted manure from a local farm.

It should be at least two-years-old, so the roots aren't burned, and placed around the base of your rose to help retain moisture, suppress weeds and provide nutrients.

He said these two tips, which should ideally be implemented between February and early April, are the best way to ensure plants are well nourished and can endure the summer heat.

Penelope Lively English Shrub Rosa bred by David Austin at Albrighton ,Shropshire.

Tuscany Superb Old Rose at David Austin at Albrighton ,Shropshire.

Diana Perry a gardener doing some pruning at the David Austin Rose gardens in Albrighton ,Shropshire.

People enjoying roses at David Austin roses at Albrighton, Shropshire.

Paul said: "Feeding encourages strong, healthy growth and abundant flowering, while mulching adds a protective layer around the base of the rose, helping to reduce moisture loss, suppress weeds and provide valuable nutrients.

"Roses are eager to grow and flourish, and like all plants, they benefit from a steady supply of nourishment to help them reach their full potential.

"Regular care ensures they stay healthy and vibrant throughout the season.

"When properly fed, they’ll develop strong, deep roots, lush, healthy leaves, and, of course, those beautiful blooms we all adore. But feeding your roses isn’t just about making them look good - it’s about giving them the care they need to feel strong and resilient throughout the season.

"Think of it as a way of supporting them, helping them flourish and reach their full potential.

"When you feed your roses the right nutrients at the right time, you’re not just encouraging their growth - you’re setting them up to flourish in every way, so they can bloom with abundance."

The King's Rose English Shrub Rose bred by David Austin at Albrighton, Shropshire.

Bring Me Sunshine Rosa bred by David Austin at Albrighton, Shropshire.

According to Paul you should feed your rose and water the surrounding soil, which should be clear of old leaves and weeds, before mulching.

You should then apply a one-to-two inch layer of chosen mulch around the base of the rose, spreading it to the width of the rose canopy.

Paul said root roses can be planted into April for blooms in their first year - and potted roses can be planted all year round.

David Austin was founded in 1961 by David C. H. Austin, a lifelong plantsman and visionary rose breeder.