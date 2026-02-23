In pictures: Shropshire Day 2026 celebrated with modern-day pilgrimage along the River Severn

Each February, the ceremonial county of Shropshire celebrates Shropshire Day on February 23, which is the feast day of Saint Milburga, the county’s patron saint.

Ahead of Monday's celebration, a special event is being planned to mark the occasion on Sunday – a service at three churches spanning the River Severn.

Services took place on three churches along the River Severn

The day was attended by a host of local people and dignitaries, including Anna Turner, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire.

Church services took place at to Mary the Virgin Church, Jackfield and then proceeded with a walk of approximately 2.5 miles starting in the Diocese of Hereford and the Telford and Wrekin Council area, crossed the River Severn and concluded in the Diocese of Lichfield and the Shropshire Council area at the Church of St Mary, Sutton Maddock.

In a social media post, Anna Turner said: "On a stunningly, sunny Sunday afternoon, a modern-day pilgrimage took place to mark Shropshire Day 2026.

Pilgrims on the walk on Sunday

"This year a special event was planned to mark the occasion – a three location Church of England service spanning the River Severn that took place on Sunday 22nd February 2026.The walk through the Ironbridge Gorge allowed those taking part to reflect on and enjoy the beauty of the Shropshire countryside.

Anna Turner (right) with other pilgrims on the walk on Sunday

"The service was led by The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and The Rt Revd Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford.

"The service was led by The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and The Rt Revd Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford.

"There was also the introduction and reading of a new prayer that had been drafted by the Revd. Preb. Chris Thorpe of St. Andrew’s Church, Shifnal."

