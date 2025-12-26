Recieved a Christmas present you didn't like? Know your rights on gift returns

You may receive something you don’t want, or discover that a present you carefully chose hasn’t gone down as well as you hoped.

So what are your rights when it comes to returning Christmas gifts?

Faulty items: If a gift is faulty, you are legally entitled to a refund within 30 days, or a repair or replacement after that.

More than half of the public is cutting down on the number of gifts they are buying this Christmas, a poll suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)

Unwanted but not faulty: Shops do not have to accept unwanted returns, but most offer exchanges, credit notes or refunds under their own Christmas return policies.

No receipt: Without a receipt, a retailer does not have to refund you, although some may offer an exchange or credit note as a goodwill gesture.

Card purchases: Refunds for card purchases usually go back to the original card and cannot be given in cash.

Online purchases: Online returns follow the same consumer laws but may involve return fees or stricter policies depending on the retailer.

Extended Christmas returns: Many retailers extend their returns window into January for items bought in November and December.

Sale items and exceptions: Sale goods, outlet purchases and personal items like earrings or underwear are often excluded from refunds.

What if you can’t return it?

If returning your gift is not an option, there are still other things you can do: