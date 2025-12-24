130 dogs dress up for huge pooch Nativity - including cute Midlands pups dressed up as Shepherds

For the third year in a row, a group of dog owners who met on Instagram created an online Nativity.

Over 130 dog owners were allocated a character to dress their dog as, and everyone shared their snaps on Instagram on December 16.

All using the hashtag #thenativitypups25, the group includes pups Henry and Hannah from the Midlands who were dressed up as shepherds for the event.

The stunt raises money for charity Pets As Therapy.

Peggy as Mary from Dunfermline.

Monty and Max as a Sheep and a Shepherd from Brighton.

Roxy as a Star from Northumberland.

Henry and Hannah are Shepherds from the Midlands.

Polly and Penny as Sheep from North Wales.

Nelly as a Donkey from Plymouth.

Nancy as a Wise Dog/Man from Milton Keynes.

Milo as an Angel from Scotland.

Margot as an Angel from Yorkshire.

Cookie and Coco as Reindeer from London.

Charlie as an Inn Keeper from Whitstable.

Buddy as Joseph from Sheffield.

Alifie as Shepherd from Lake District.

Rocco as a Wise Man/Dog from Lyme Regis.

Mabel as a Reindeer from London.

Poppy as the Inn Keeper from the Midlands.

Hugo as Baby Jesus from Bristol.

Elsie the Sheep from Birmingham.

Dexter the Angel from Leeds.

Hannah James, 32, from Cardiff, one of several organisers, said: "The Nativity Pups began with a simple conversation between two dog mums, wondering whether it might be possible to recreate a nativity with dogs.

"It has grown into a much-loved festive tradition.

"What started with around 24 dogs has now grown to an incredible 130 taking part this year.

"The aim has always been to spread festive cheer, bring the dog community together online, and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces at Christmas.

"Along the way, the dog community has raised nearly £3,000 for dog charities by taking part over the past three years, something we’re incredibly proud of."

www.justgiving.com/page/the-nativity-pups-2025