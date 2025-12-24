130 dogs dress up for huge pooch Nativity - including cute Midlands pups dressed up as Shepherds
Over 130 Christmas-loving dog owners across the UK dressed their pooches as characters from the Nativity, including some of the cutest West Midlands dogs
For the third year in a row, a group of dog owners who met on Instagram created an online Nativity.
Over 130 dog owners were allocated a character to dress their dog as, and everyone shared their snaps on Instagram on December 16.
All using the hashtag #thenativitypups25, the group includes pups Henry and Hannah from the Midlands who were dressed up as shepherds for the event.
The stunt raises money for charity Pets As Therapy.
Hannah James, 32, from Cardiff, one of several organisers, said: "The Nativity Pups began with a simple conversation between two dog mums, wondering whether it might be possible to recreate a nativity with dogs.
"It has grown into a much-loved festive tradition.
"What started with around 24 dogs has now grown to an incredible 130 taking part this year.
"The aim has always been to spread festive cheer, bring the dog community together online, and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces at Christmas.
"Along the way, the dog community has raised nearly £3,000 for dog charities by taking part over the past three years, something we’re incredibly proud of."
www.justgiving.com/page/the-nativity-pups-2025