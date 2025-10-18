'I want it to be fun, exciting and memorable' - Meet the Oswestry boutique owner helping brides find the perfect wedding dress

“Every little girl likes a wedding and whenever you are a bridesmaid, it’s really special,” she says.

When she was 16, Katrina would dream of her big day while working at a bridal shop in Chirk. “We spent most of the day trying on wedding dresses rather than actually doing any work. It was a lovely experience and it stuck with me,” she recalls.

Katrina, who has worked as a child protection manager, ended up designing her own wedding dress when she tied the knot with husband Andrew after feeling overwhelmed and too scared to even touch the dresses.

She began dreaming of opening her own boutique where brides could feel comfortable and relaxed – and most of all have fun.

Katrinia with Enzoani and Morilee dresses

For two years, Katrina searched for potential premises without any joy but then, in the summer of 2024, she stumbled across the perfect place in Old Chapel Court, English Walls, Oswestry.

“It was during the summer holidays and I was walking down to the little alleyway to go to Milano’s for a drink when I saw the unit was available. I messaged the landlord and my son and I went to have a look round and then went back again with my husband who is an electrician to check everything. It was perfect. Everything all fell into place,” the mother-of-three explains.