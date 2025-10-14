‘Big change’: John Lewis teases plans for its 2025 Christmas Advert

John Lewis’ Christmas Advert is a festive institution.

It is one of the big signs that the holiday season is upon us.

But there is set to be a big change for this year’s advert.

The golden autumn leaves are falling from the trees, the nights are drawing in faster than we would all like, and the clocks will soon be falling back an hour. And before you know it, Santa will be on his way to squeeze down chimneys across the West Midlands (after Halloween and Bonfire night, of course).

Yet nothing quite says the festive season is upon us like the John Lewis Christmas Advert arriving on our TV screens. It has been an annual tradition since 2007 and we all have our own favourites - Monty the Penguin for the win.

But it has been reported that the retailer is making a big change to the advert for 2025. Here’s all you need to know:

John Lewis Christmas ad 2024

Campaign reports that, in a big change to previous years, both John Lewis and Waitrose’s Christmas adverts will be standalone ads and not part of a series. For 2024, the John Lewis one started with ‘the window’, followed by ‘give knowingly’, and culminated in the full advert: ‘The Gifting Hour.’

However, according to the website, John Lewis has opted for a single standalone advert for 2025. Waitrose also had a multi-part advert revolving around the mystery of who ate the red velvet bauble desert called ‘sweet suspicion’.

A JLP spokesperson told Campaign: “We are lucky enough to enjoy lots of speculation around our ads, much of which is inaccurate, and our one rule is to never comment on any aspect, simply because we want to keep the magic alive at Christmas.”