The benefits of holistic healing: What it's like to be a holistic therapist

After more than 25 years working in a very stressful and targetdriven environment, Gail Cooper decided it was time to make a change.

Holistic therapist Gail Cooper of Meridian Life outside the Wellness Pod She decided to embrace her love of holistic therapies by qualifying as a coach, yoga and meditation teacher, crystal healer and journal therapist.