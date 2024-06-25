Dogs Trust issues advice to Shropshire pet owners amid hot weather

The UK Health Security Agency has issued yellow heat alerts for most of England until 5pm on Thursday, June 27 with temperatures set to rise towards 30 degrees.

The Dogs Trust, which has a base in Shrewsbury, is warning that exercising dogs in warm weather can lead to severe health problems for your canine companions as Dogs cannot regulate their body heat in the same way as humans can.

If dogs become too hot and cannot sufficiently reduce their body temperature by panting, they may develop heatstroke that could be fatal. Signs of heatstroke for dogs include heavy panting, excessive drooling, vomiting, diarrhoea, if the dog seems lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated, and collapsing.

The trust says that Brachycephalic or 'flat-faced' breeds such as English Bulldogs, Pugs and French Bulldogs, are especially vulnerable in hot weather.

A recent study has shown that nearly 75 percent of cases of heat-related illness in UK dogs were because of exertion, and more than two-thirds were just from walking.

The Dogs Trust has issued advice to owners for if they suspect their dog is experiencing heatstroke:

Act immediately to prevent your dog’s condition getting worse.

Cool first, transport second.

Stop them from playing, walking or whatever activity they’re doing and move the dog to a shaded and cool area.

Start cooling them down urgently. For young, conscious, healthy dogs, this means immersing them in cold water, for example in a paddling pool if possible, keeping their head above water. Use any water available, provided it is cooler than your dog. If immersion is not possible, continuous dousing with cold water is an alternative.

For older dogs or dogs with health conditions, spray them with room temperature water, avoiding their face, and combine with air movement from a breeze, fan or air conditioning. Place ice, wrapped in a tea towel to prevent ice burns, in their groin and armpits.

Always closely monitor cooling and stop if you notice signs of shivering.

Don’t place a wet towel over them as this can raise their temperature.

Call your vet urgently for further advice and transport them there as quickly as is safely possible. Keep the air conditioning on in the car or the windows open.

If your dog has collapsed or is struggling to breathe, call your nearest vet immediately.

Dogs Trust also advises that dogs should never be left alone in cars as even just a few minutes in a hot car can prove fatal. As dogs can’t cool down the same way as humans, the heat can quickly become dangerous for them.

If you see a dog in a car in distress, the charity advises that members of the public call 999 immediately.

Veterinary Director of the Dogs Trust, Paula Boyden, said: "Dogs can’t regulate their body heat in the same way as humans, so extra care needs to be taken. As owners, we need to know the signs that our dogs are getting too hot and help them take a rest and cool down when they need to. Some dogs aren’t good at self-regulating and may continue to run and play even though they’re hot and tired, which increases their risk of heatstroke.

"If you do spot the signs of heatstroke in your dog, take steps to cool them down and contact your vet immediately."

Further information about how to keep your dog safe this summer can be found at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/hotweather