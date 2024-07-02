Birmingham Bear Hunt sculpture trail map unveiled - where to find the 10 Brummie bears

https://www.da.ily/x8ovox9

Ten huge bears are visiting Birmingham city centre for a special sculpture trail, like no other.

Following in the pawsteps of the snowdogs at Christmas and previous penguin parade, the Bears are placed around the city centre for families to enjoy, take photographs and support Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

The stunning trail can be seen now and will remain in place throughout the summer school holidays.

Biodiversity Bear at the top of New Street near Victoria Square in Birmingham

The ‘We’re going on a Bear Hunt’ art trail is inspired by the award-winning animation, based on the much-loved picture book We're Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.

Families can see the bears at Piccadilly Arcade, Great Western Arcade, Bullring, Mailbox, Corporation Street and lots of other city centre spots.

Central BID has released a special trail map for families to follow and find all ten bears at the different locations. See it below and Click here to download a copy, or pick up copies at each of the bear sculptures and at the Bullring Visitor Services desk.

Birmingham Bear Trail Map

Who has organised the Bear Trail in Birmingham?

Central BID Birmingham is the Business Improvement District for the city centre retail and leisure area, and is working with art producer Wild in Art, and the world’s leading independent publisher of children’s books, Walker Books, to embark on this latest creative partnership for the summer of 2024.

Decorated by artists, designers and illustrators, the giant bears on the trail celebrate the vibrancy, culture and creativity of Birmingham, taking visitors and locals alike on a family-friendly trail of discovery around the city, highlighting iconic spots and hidden gems.

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt is the latest in a series of popular sculpture trails installed by Central BID. Previous trails include Snowdogs Discover Birmingham, Brum’s Penguin Parade and Walking with the Snowman, inspired by the timeless stories of Raymond Briggs.

Luna & The Moon Bear in Grand Central, Birmingham

Sam Watson, Chair, Central BID Birmingham, said: “We know how popular our seasonal sculpture trails are with families from across the Midlands visiting the city centre for a selfie while shopping.

“We’re so excited to unveil the children’s classic We’re Going on a Bear Hunt this summer and to see more smiling faces across the city centre.”

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder of Wild in Art, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Central BID and Walker Books to bring the much-loved We’re Going on a Bear Hunt to life through a 3D canvas.

“The partnership is a great endorsement of the cultural benefits of our events, which bring fun, free, art galleries to communities and unique opportunities for artists and brands to reach new audiences.”